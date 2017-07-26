Police: Marathon Garbage employee stole $83K in five months

A Marathon woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing more than $80,000 from her employer over the last five months.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said Michelle Ludwig, 34, was the front office manager of Marathon Garbage Service and was cashing larger-than-usual payroll checks made out to herself, signed with the owner’s scanned signature.
She cashed 69 checks totaling $83,443.65 on a weekly basis since February, Herrin said.
The company’s accountant told Detective Rosary Ponce she had been asking Ludwig for company records for two months and finally received the records on July 17, according to Herrin, and after reviewing the records, Ponce noticed discrepancies.
To Ponce, Ludwig reportedly admitted to stealing the money and told the accountant she had a drug addiction and was using the stolen money to finance it, then went to company president Ronald Konrath and told him what she had been doing, Herrin said.
After reportedly telling Konrath she had been forging his father’s signature on the checks, Herrin said Ludwig told him she wanted to repay the money, at which point the Konrath family called the Sheriff’s Office.
Ludwig turned herself in on Monday and was charged with 69 counts each of grand theft, forgery and fraud — all felonies — for a total of 207 charges, Herrin said. She was taken to the jail on Stock Island with bond set at $207,000.
