Alleged theft from Middle Keys business now up to $99K

Just over a week after the arrest of a Marathon Garbage Service employee charged with stealing more than $80,000 from her employer, 42 additional counts of grand theft have been filed.
Michelle Ludwig, 34, has been in the Stock Island jail on $207,000 bond since turning herself in July 24. She was charged with 69 counts each of grand theft, forgery and fraud — all felonies — for a total of 207 charges after police say from February to July, she forged and cashed 69 checks written to herself, signed with a digital signature she was not given permission to use.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said following Ludwig’s initial arrest, Detective Rosary Ponce continued discovered 42 additional checks forged and cashed by Ludwig. Wednesday, she was charged with 42 more counts of grand theft, forgery and uttering a forged instrument.
Herrin said the additional 42 checks were written for a total of $15,396, bringing the total amount stolen to $99,380.
Additional bond from the latest charges is $63,000 bringing total bond to $270,000, Herrin said.
Arraignment was moved from Aug. 3 to Aug. 31, Assistant State Attorney Jon Byrne told the Keynoter.
“We haven’t filed all the charges yet,” he said. “Ultimately, we’ll probably be combining the two cases into one case.”
Byrne said he met with owner Ronald Konrath and asked him to look through company records and make sure everything was in line.
“She may have issued checks to other workers as double pay, like bonuses or what not,” he said.
Arraignment for Ludwig is set for 9 a.m., Aug. 31, before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker at the Marathon courthouse.
