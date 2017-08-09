Now, federal charges for Marathon drug and gun suspect

A Marathon man is facing federal charges following the search of his home last week where police say they found drugs and a handgun.
Davaus McCown, 33, was arrested Thursday by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives with help from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security agents just before 6 a.m. at his Sombrero Beach Road apartment.
He was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to sell; possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon; and neglect of a child, as two children were in the apartment during the search.
Now, according to a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Key West, McCown is facing federal charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Tuesday, he remained jailed with no bond allowed.
According to the complaint, McCown was found holding a bedroom door closed, refusing to allow police in and had dropped a black Ruger .380 handgun agents found underneath him along with a loaded magazine.
McCown told police the gun belonged to his “old lady,” a woman referred to as R.K. in the complaint, who was still in bed when the officers went in the room and later told police it was her gun.
On a night stand next to the bed there were clear bags containing cocaine, along with 20 small plastic bags which also tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint, and $300 in cash.
McCown has several prior felony convictions punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, it says in the complaint.
According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, McCown was arrested twice in 2007 for selling marijuana and cocaine and spent from June 2007 to March 2008 behind bars.
