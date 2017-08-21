Key West man dies after being sucker-punched

A 62-year-old homeless man died Sunday, two days after another homeless man sucker-punched him twice at a Key West gas station, police said.
Steven Sanderson, who sustained head injuries when he was struck and fell to the ground, died at a Miami hospital, where he had been air-lifted Friday night.
Fred Hauch, 53, was arrested for felony battery Friday night following the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m. at the corner of Truman Avenue and White Street.
“Additional charges are pending,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
A witness to the incident said Sanderson was hanging out in the area of the Chevron gas station and was speaking negatively about one of the employees who was not at work, according to the arrest report.
Hauch asked the witness if he should “kick [his] ass,” meaning Sanderson and the witness said she replied yes because she beleived Hauch was joking.
Hauch then sucker-punched Sanderson twice, police said. Sanderson was seated at the time of the first punch.
Hauch later told police he didn’t mean to seriously injure Sanderson.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
