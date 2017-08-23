Drunk driver says he can’t recall where he’d been drinking

A Cudjoe Key man who crashed his car early Monday couldn’t recall where he had been drinking in Key West or whether his pickup had flipped over, according to police.
Edward Lenz, 53, was arrested for DUI, DUI property damage and leaving the scene of a crash.
Deputies responded to the crash at about 1 a.m. near mile marker 14 at South Point Drive, where Lenz appeared very sleepy and smelled of alcohol, according to the arrest report.
One witness said his truck had spun out into the woods.
Lenz, who kept driving the damaged Ford northbound on U.S. 1, told police he didn’t know why he left the crash scene.
“He stated he would probably lose his job or he will be sent to rehab,” the arrest report stated. Lenz said he had also had dinner somewhere in Key West but couldn’t recall the place, deputies said.
