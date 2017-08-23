Ride home from Middle Keys bar goes awry, ends in stabbing

After a few drinks at the Brass Monkey in Marathon Friday night, police say two men got into a fight in the back seat of a van driven by their friend, which ended in a stabbing.
The driver of the van, Joseph Adkins, told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Daniels he dropped his friend Charles Lockett off at the Brass Monkey around 7 p.m. while he and another friend, George Bell, went to the laundromat.
After laundry was done, Adkins and Bell, 52, reportedly went to the bar around 10 p.m. and had a few drinks with Lockett, 54, Daniels wrote in the arrest report.
On the way home, the men went through the McDonald’s drive-thru near mile marker 50 oceanside, and between there and Marathon Cleaners, mile marker 52 oceanside, Lockett and Bell got into a fight in the back seat.
Lockett hit Bell in the head as they were arguing and Bell stabbed Lockett with a pocket knife in the clavicle area in self-defense, according to the report. There is a 105-pound weight difference between the men, which is what made Bell “fear for his life,” Daniels wrote.
A family leaving Sweet Savannah’s, near Marathon Cleaners, told police they saw a white van parked nearby and inside one man was choking the other.
Inside the van, Daniels said he found the knife, which had blood on the handle, and a McDonald’s bag with blood on it.
Lockett was taken to the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport to be airlifted to Miami but he refused to get on the helicopter, Daniels said. He was then taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital, treated and released, then arrested for third-degree battery, a felony, and taken to the Stock Island jail on $10,000 bond.
According to Daniels’ report, it is Lockett’s second arrest for battery.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments