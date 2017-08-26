Husband, wife jailed together after bar fight

The couple that fights together goes to the clink together.
A Port St. Lucie couple was jailed Aug. 22 after police said they each hit patrons and bouncers at a Duval Street bar.
Carl Tierney, 44, was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery and Margaret Tierney, 53, was arrested for one count, after a night at Fat Tuesday’s gone awry.
Police said Carl Tierney attacked another customer for no reason and his wife struck bouncers who were escorting her husband out of the bar at 305 Duval St.
“Margaret stated that she hit a few people because they were attacking her husband,” wrote Officer Daniel Blanco.
A bouncer said she was “actively punching” him as he tried to walk her husband out of the bar.
Carl Tierney is accused of striking the same bouncer and a stranger, Victor Kithcart, who tried to hand him back his sandals, which he lost during the scuffle, police reported.
“Carl grabbed the sandals from Kithcart in an aggressive manner, then pushed Kithcart to the ground,” Blanco wrote.
Husband and wife were both released the next day without having to post bond.
