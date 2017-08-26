Marathon man arrested for threatening to kill his ex

A Marathon man was arrested Tuesday for violent messages left on his ex-girlfriend’s voice mail six months ago.
A warrant was issued in March for Michael Hambrock, 49, and he was arrested Tuesday at 15th Street in Marathon, mile marker 47.5 oceanside, for multiple messages left in February in which he said he was going to “strangle the life out” of her body, according to the arrest report.
It says Hambrock called his ex-girlfriend/neighbor Karen Clyatts 13 times on Feb. 23, starting at 8 a.m. when he asked her to bring some drink mixer to his boat in the Boot Key Harbor City Marina, after which she blocked his number.
That afternoon, Hambrock left two messages saying he was going to kill her and choke the life out of her “worthless corpse” and that she was the biggest piece of (explicative) and a whore, according to the report.
“Please give it to the cops so that they’ll know that I am the f---ing one that did it,” he said, according to the arrest report, although what Hambrock meant by giving “it” to the cops is unclear.
His messages go on to say he wanted Clyatts to die and never breathe again and that he hated her guts.
According to the report, Hambrock and Clyatts have not been in a relationship since October 2016 and no longer live together but are neighbors in the marina.
Tuesday after he was arrested for felony aggravated stalking, Hambrock was taken to the jail on Stock Island where he remained Friday on $30,000 bond.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments