Charges filed in Key Largo hit and run

A Miami man accused of hitting two vehicles while driving through Key Largo on Wednesday now faces several charges, including hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
Jose Domingo Cabanas, 52, was released on his own recognizance Thursday from the Monroe County Detention Center.
Starting at 8:35 p.m Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and deputies starting getting reports of a green Dodge pickup truck “driving crazy” and tailgating other vehicles on northbound U.S. 1, one caller described.
The caller said the truck, a 2004 Ram 3500, drifted into his lane and clipped his driver-side mirror but kept going. The caller provided a tag number and followed the truck but later declined to file an accident report.
A second driver, Anthony Young of Key Largo, called to say that a green pickup truck had crashed into his car. Young said the truck driver stopped, looked at the damage, “then got back into the truck and left the scene of the crash.”
Another deputy on an unrelated traffic stop reported see the green truck passing her location “at a high rate of speed.”
About 10 minutes after the first call, deputies stopped the truck at the Circle K convenience store at mile marker 102. Deputy Orlando Alvarez wrote in his arrest report that Cabanas was unsteady on his feet, slurred his words and smelled of alcohol.
“I asked him if he knew he was involved in an accident,” Alvarez wrote. Cabanas “stated no and that the other vehicle was the one that struck his vehicle.”
Young and his passenger both identified Cabanas as the driver of the pickup truck that hit their car.
Cabanas reportedly refused to perform roadside sobriety tests. Alvarez said at the Plantation Key Detention Center, Cabanas refused requests to take a DUI breath test and told the deputy to “kiss his Cuban ass.”
Counts filed against Cabanas include causing an accident while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash, and refusing to sign citations. A mandatory Sept. 6 court hearing was set.
