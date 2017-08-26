Mainland man charged with rape at Islamorada hotel

A Miami-Dade County man raped, tortured and threatened to kill a woman at an Islamorada resort Thursday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
Jorge Moreno, 34, of Cutler Bay is charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery. He was in the county jail Saturday with no bond allowed.
Sheriff’s Office Deputy Becky Herrin said Moreno and the 28-year-old woman, whose relationship with the suspect the agency didn’t disclose, were staying at the Amara Cay Resort at mile marker 80 oceanside when it happened. The woman told Detective Bob Dosh she and Moreno checked in about 5 p.m. Thursday and that when they entered their room, he demanded she give him her cell phone. When she refused, he became violent.
She said over the next several hours, he beat her, repeatedly raped her and threatened to kill her and her child. He reportedly held a towel over her mouth and nose so she could not breathe, at one point taking her into the bathroom and running water over the towel covering her face so she said she felt like she was drowning — basically, waterboarding.
The woman said Moreno poured a bottle of tequila over her and threatened to set her on fire. She said when he couldn’t find a lighter, he made her lay beside him on the bed and he went to sleep.
Herrin said that about 1 a.m. Friday, he drove her northbound, continuing his threats to kill her, the child and her parents. She said he stopped his car on the Card Sound Bridge in North Key Largo and told her he was going to push her off the bridge, then kill her family and himself.
He finally dropped her off at her parents’ home in Cutler Bay, then returned to Islamorada. After the woman called to report the attack, a notice to be on the lookout for Moreno’s white Kia was issued to law enforcement officers. The Kia was stopped by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer at mile marker 92 northbound Friday afternoon. Deputies Eric Viergutz and Ben Elmore responded to the traffic stop and took Moreno into custody just before 2 p.m.
Comments