Police: Butt-groper busted on Duval Street

A Key West man was jailed on two allegations of misdemeanor battery after police said he groped the buttocks of two women while on Duval Street on Aug. 27.
Ivan Popov, 31, smelled of alcohol and on the way to jail tried to open the police cruiser’s door, according to the arrest report.
Police were called to 215 Duval St., at about 12:03 a.m. Aug. 27 for the report of a man inappropriately touching women. A woman told officers that while she was at Sloppy Joe’s bar, Popov put his hand between her buttocks, police said.
The woman called police and followed Popov as he walked south on Duval to keep an eye on him until police arrived. During that walk, Popov allegedly grabbed another woman’s butt as she passed him on the sidewalk.
Both women who were allegedly groped confronted Popov, who police said “immediately became aggressive,” throwing a glass bottle into the street and flicking a lit cigarette in the direction of one woman’s face, according to reports.
Popov was arrested for two counts of battery and one count of resisting arrest.
Electric car crashes
Police responded to a report of a single car crash at the intersection of Angela and Duval streets Aug. 27 at about 8:16 p.m., with the vehicle in question an electric car.
The red, six-person car, had been driven up on the sidewalk and struck two bicycles and a utility pole, police said. The driver had exited the vehicle but police said they caught her about a block away and brought her back to the scene.
Stephanie Ritchie Edwards, 53, of Cornelius, N.C., was arrested for DUI, DUI property damage and leaving the scene of a crash. Her blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.19, police said.
