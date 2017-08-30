Key Largo woman charged in knife attack

A Key Largo woman was arrested Monday, accused of chasing a former roommate with a knife, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office reports.
Christina D. Cunningham, 42, remained in county jail at midday Tuesday, charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She also faces a misdemeanor battery count.
Angel Ruiz of Key Largo told deputies that Cunningham, who had moved out of his Avenue E home off mile marker 101 several weeks ago, attacked him when she came by to pick up some of her belongings.
Ruiz told deputies that Cunningham was angry after meeting with her employer, who lives nearby. When Ruiz asked her to be quiet, “he said she went crazy,” reported Deputy Gil Gonzalez.
Ruiz said Cunningham hit him with “a large walking stick” and punched him in the face. She reportedly left the home but soon returned carrying “a large kitchen knife” and “began chasing him with the knife, swinging [it] back and forth at him,” Gonzalez said.
Ruiz told the officers that Cunningham also threw part of a concrete block at him as he tried to stay away from her. Gonzalez said Ruiz had minor injuries to his arm and face.
Deputies said Ruiz was able to shoot “a small video” that showed Cunningham carrying a knife as she walked away. Another witness later gave deputies a video “where Christina is shown chasing Angel.”
Cunningham was gone from the neighborhood when deputies arrived. She was arrested Monday afternoon at Trade Winds Plaza. Cunningham told deputies that she had a knife for self defense. She denied striking or chasing Ruiz.
