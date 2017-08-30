Credit fraudster heads to federal prison

Caught in Key Largo, a Hialeah man found with more than a dozen counterfeit credit cards begins a two-year sentence in federal prison Sept. 20.
Rogelio Rodriguez, who turns 43 this week, was sentenced in June on felony counts of aggravated identity theft and possession of more than 15 fake credit cards imprinted with information of actual card holders.
In May 2016, Rodriguez tried to buy a $1,499 marine navigation system from West Marine in Key Largo. He showed a fake Ohio driver’s license with a false name and gave store staff a half-dozen different credit cards with the same name. Rodriguez left the store after all the credit cards were rejected.
West Marine managers called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and provided a description of Rodriguez and the silver Nissan van he was driving.
Store staff later told investigators that Rodriguez had shown little interest in the navigation device’s complex operation and would not discuss what kind of boat it would be used aboard.
Deputies made a traffic stop a few miles away. Rodriguez presented his valid Florida driver license but a search of the van turned up 21 counterfeit credit cards imprinted with the name Jesus Mardonado, and the phony Ohio license with the same name. The bogus credit cards carried billing information from at least three active cards issued to other people.
The case was turned over to federal prosecutors since it involved crimes “affecting interstate and foreign commerce.” Rodriguez changed his plea to guilty in April after losing an attempt to suppress evidence found in the search of his van.
U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King sentenced Rodriguez to two years on the count of aggravated identity theft and four months on possession of fake credit cards, prison time to run concurrently. Rodriguez was ordered to surrender to federal authorities on Sept. 20. He will be on supervised release for three years after his prison term.
