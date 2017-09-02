Cops: Stranger offers to buy infant from mom

A stranger approached a woman and her infant before noon Tuesday outside a Key West department store and offered to buy the baby, police said.
“Very beautiful,” the stranger said, according to the incident report. “How much?”
The incident happened outside the entrance to the Ross Dress for Less department store, 2750 N. Roosevelt Blvd., where the woman had parked in the first row of spaces that faces the doors.
The woman was putting the 5-month-old baby into her car when the stranger approached with the bizarre offer. She initially thought he was joking and replied. The police report is redacted as to what she said and his response.
“The woman told the man he needed to go away, as her nanny stood between her and the man,” police reported.
The man was described as Hispanic with a strong accent, about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and between 200 and 240 pounds. He was clean-shaven and was wearing multiple gold chains and a gold watch.
Police watched Ross’ surveillance video but the encounter wasn’t visible on video because of where the woman had parked beneath some trees.
