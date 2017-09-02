Crime

September 2, 2017 8:46 AM

Shooter’s arraignment continued; former trash-firm employee pleads not guilty

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

A man accused of murder and a woman facing hundreds of charges for allegedly stealing money from a local business were set for arraignments in Marathon court Thursday.

Ryan Wilder of Winter Springs, Fla., has been held in the Monroe County jail with no bond allowed since the Aug. 18 shooting of Kenneth Palicki, 47, on Duck Key. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say he killed Palicki after shooting him four times, once in the neck on the right side, once in the left forearm, once in the upper right thigh and once in the middle of the back.

Wilder

Wilder is facing a charge of non-premeditated homicide and, wearing a striped prison uniform Thursday in court, he did not show any emotion.

Wilder’s arraignment was rescheduled for Sept. 26 before Acting Circuit Court Judge Ruth Becker at the Marathon courthouse. His attorney Hal Schuhmacher declined to comment on the case.

Michelle Ludwig has been in the Stock Island jail with bond set at $270,000 since turning herself in July 24.

She faces 249 total charges for allegedly stealing $99,000 from her former employer, Marathon Garbage Service. She is facing 83 counts each of grand theft, forgery and fraud — all felonies.

Ludwig

Ludwig’s charges stemmed from an investigation by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Rosary Ponce who found Ludwig from February to July forged and cashed a total of 111 checks written to herself from the business, according to spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.

Through her attorney Dustin Hunter, Ludwig pleaded not guilty Thursday. She was not in court.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

