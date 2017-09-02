Crime

September 2, 2017 8:51 AM

Summerland man gets 9 years for child porn

By Gwen Filosa

A Summerland Key man will serve nine years in federal prison for distributing child pornography after admitting to using peer-to-peer sharing software to obtain hundreds of illicit images.

David Mira, 31, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez. In addition to the prison time, Mira was ordered to pay $20,000 and serve 15 years of probation once he is released.

The federal system allows no parole.

“A forensic examination of Mira’s HP laptop revealed peer-to-peer software and multiple files of suspected child pornography. To date, law enforcement has identified over 200 videos and over and approximately 400 image files contained child pornography,” according to the factual proffer signed by prosecutors and Mira’s attorney.

Mira pleaded guilty June 6 to distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct after prosecutors agreed to drop a possession charge, knowing he would face a mandatory sentence of five years and a maximum of 20.

