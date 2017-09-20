Irma slows down the Keys criminal element

Life interrupted in the Florida Keys by the onslaught of Category 4 Hurricane Irma apparently applies to the criminal element, too.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office daily jail-booking site is usually fairly populated, but since the storm struck Sept. 9 into Sept. 10, few inmates have been booked into the Keys stockade. As of Wednesday, just three Irma-related arrests have taken place, each stemming from a violation of the county’s nighttime curfew.
The curfew has been evolving as the days pass but as of Wednesday, it remained 10 p.m. to dawn from the Seven Mile Bridge north to the Miami-Dade line, dusk to dawn from Stock Island to the bridge and midnight to dawn in Key West proper.
Sheriff Rick Ramsay said arrests so far had nothing to do with people coming down from the mainland looking to loot vulnerable properties.
“Things are smooth,” Ramsay said on a Wednesday morning conference call with local, state and federal officials.
On Tuesday, officials from the village of Islamorada criticized the county’s decision to allow contractors and friends and relatives of Keys residents into the island chain to get needed repairs and cleanup operations underway.
Islamorada Councilman Mike Forster said allowing non-residents down would make his constituents’ homes and businesses targets for out-of-town looters and clog U.S. 1. On Tuesday’s county conference call, Forster asked for more Sheriff’s Office patrols in Islamorada in response to the decision.
But Ramsay said Wednesday that beefed-up patrols simply aren’t needed in the Upper Keys, but they are in the Lower Keys between Marathon and Key West, where damage was more severe and many people are still without power, water and sewer.
“We don’t want to staff manpower up there if they are not needed,” Ramsay said. “The biggest need is the Lower Keys.”
Ramsay also cautioned people to take what they read on Facebook and other social media sites about looting with a shaker of salt. Most reports, including some that have been widely shared, are completely false.
“I want to remind everybody not to take everything you read on Facebook as gospel,” he said.
The arrests
One of those arrested was James Winters, 36, of Miami, taken into custody around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Duck Key area when he was pulled over and had no explanation for why he was out past curfew and what he was doing in that area, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Becky Herrin said.
Deputy Ian Douthirt was on patrol at mile marker 61 when he pulled Winters over in Winters’ gray Toyota for being out past curfew. Winters reportedly told Douthirt he got a job on Cudjoe Key and was driving back to Miami but “was unable to provide any information, however, about who he was working for or specifically where he was working on Cudjoe Key.”
A check through computers revealed Winters has a suspended driver’s license and is designated a habitual traffic offender. Inside his vehicle, Herrin said, were Xanax for which Winters could not show a prescription, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. In a backpack they found a loaded 9mm handgun. Winters is a convicted felon, so it is illegal for him to possess a firearm. He also has warrants from Miami-Dade for grand theft auto and is on probation for grand theft auto.
Winters is charged with driving with driving with a suspended license, violation of the curfew, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Monday, Gregory Pope ,46, of Tavernier was caught trespassing just before 1 a.m. at Bud ’n Mary’s Marina at mile marker 79.8. Herrin said a security guard encountered him and called police. Pope was “belligerent to the guard and subsequently belligerent to responding deputies,” she said.
When deputies asked where he lived, he gave two different streets but could not provide street numbers, Herrin said. He refused to leave the marina, then was charged with trespassing and violating curfew and was taken to jail.
Monday, a 14-year-old Tavernier boy was arrested for loitering on a neighbor’s property after curfew, trespassing and possessing burglary tools.
The neighbor and the suspect live on Fontaine Drive in Tavernier. The neighbor told Deputy Bryan Branco his grandmother saw two young men walking through their property with flashlights about 3 a.m. He ran downstairs to confront them but one suspect escaped. He caught the other one and when deputies arrived, the neighbor was detaining the suspect on the ground.
The suspect told Branco he was walking through the property to look at tarpon in the canal Herrin said. Police didn’t buy it; he was charged with loitering and prowling, possession of burglary tools (a flashlight) and trespassing in an occupied structure without consent of the owner.
Herrin said those being arrested are taken to the Marathon jail. Before Irma hit, about 460 inmates combined from the three Keys jails were evacauted to mainland facilities. They are expected back this weekend, she said.
