Vending machine driver jailed for theft

Burglary suspect sought
Key West Police want to talk to Ramon Enrique Reyes, 32, in connection with a break-in and burglary at Home Depot on North Roosevelt Boulevard. Reyes has an active warrant on charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief, all committed during a State of Emergency declared by the governor of Florida in advance of Hurricane Irma, which struck Sept. 10.
The first of two break-ins occurred Sept. 9 at about 10:30 a.m. Police responded to the scene, but the suspect had fled. A second call came in to police around 2:30 p.m. that the same suspect had been observed by the company's security cameras entering the store again.
Reyes was driving a silver Saturn two-door vehicle that was towed after the incident. He has mailing addresses in both Marathon and the Lower Keys.
Anyone with information as to Reyes's whereabouts may call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000, or may report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-TIPS.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments