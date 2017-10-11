Alleged bank robbers seek psychiatric evaluation before trials

Two men charged with robbing banks in Key West in separate cases will get psychiatric evaluations before trial.
In each case, both suspects told police after the crime they did the deed so they would end up in prison.
Jonathan Robert Meyers, 45, of Nokomis, Fla., was charged with bank robbery after police nabbed him within about 20 minutes of 9:15 a.m. robbery of Centennial Bank, 1229 Simonton St. on July 17.
Meyers handed the teller a note which read, “Give me all the bills, I know where you live,” and left with $1,119 in a gray plastic bag, according to an FBI agent’s report.
“Meyers admitted to the robbery and said he wanted to go back to prison,” the agent wrote.
Now, Meyers is in Los Angeles, where the U.S. District Court ordered him sent for a psychiatric evaluation before his case moves forward, granting him his request in July.
He is due in court in Key West on Dec. 1 for a psychiatric evaluation and arraignment. His jury trial is set for Jan. 8.
Meyers was captured on the bank’s security video and the teller identified him as the robber.
By about 9:40 a.m., police had found Meyers in the 1200 block of Duval Street, after a local restaurant employee reported a man tipping $50 bills.
In the second case, Stephen Stump has already pleaded guilty to robbing the sentencing for Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., of $3,200 on Oct. 25, 2016. He quickly returned to the scene of his crime to meet with police, saying later he suffers from schizophrenia and preferred to go to prison.
Stump pleaded guilty to bank robbery, admitting to having frightened the teller with his claim of having a bomb inside his backpack and now facing up to 20 years in prison.
Stump is in a North Carolina facility undergoing the evaluation.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments