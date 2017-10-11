Another Key West homicide case going to grand jury

One of the most brutal murder cases in recent Key West history is headed to a grand jury for a decision on what, if any, charges should be brought against the transgendered woman accused of it.
Justin Calhoun, 24, who identifies as female, was arrested for murder while still in jail being held without bond for the brutal attack on Mark Brann, 67, at a New Town home on 12th Street early Aug. 14.
State Attorney Dennis Ward said Tuesday he wants a grand jury to decide the charging aspect. The next one is set to be called Oct. 16.
Brann was left stabbed in both eyes and left with a piece of broken wood jammed down his throat, police said. Calhoun admitted to the attack, saying it started when she accused Brann of being a cannibal and Brann grabbed a gun which went off during a struggle, according to detectives.
No one was shot, police said. Calhoun then racked the pistol planning to shoot Brann with it, but the firearm jammed.
Calhoun retaliated by stabbing Brann in both eyes with a pen, according to reports.
“Calhoun then inserted a piece of broken wood into Brann’s mouth, stood up, and then stomped on the piece of wood to lodge it further down into Brann’s throat,” according to the arrest affidavit, which quotes Calhoun as saying she wanted to silence Brann.
The wood piece came from a dresser that was broken during the fight.
Calhoun then grabbed a dresser drawer and beat Brann about the head and throat with it, detectives said.
“Calhoun admitted [she] went beyond self-defense,” wrote Detective Jeffrey Dean.
Calhoun said she grabbed her backpack, some money and a dress to wear and jumped out of the bedroom window while naked, police reported. She avoided police for a time by jumping fences and climbing on roof tops.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments