Police: Drunk driver refused to stop, bit a deputy

Police say a Marathon woman who was arrested for drunk driving Sunday refused to stop on U.S. 1 and eventually bit a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said deputies went to the McDonald’s restaurant near mile marker 50 around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a woman driving recklessly.
Janice Hastings, 60, reportedly parked her 2005 Cadillac in the drive-thru and had to be told to move. Deputy Matthew Cory approached her car to speak with her and saw her eating food in the front seat, Herrin said. She then put the vehicle in drive suddenly, squealed the tires and took off, it says in the arrest report.
Hastings, going 45 mph in the outside lane of the highway, refused to stop, after which Deputy Mark Martin deployed spikes at the intersection of Coco Plum Drive and U.S. 1, mile marker in front of her car and successfully punctured all four tires, Herrin said. Spikes are designed to puncture a car’s tires and slowly bring the car to a stop safely.
Hastings did not stop, however, and continued to drive northbound on four flat tires, Herrin said.
After it finally stopped at mile marker 57.2, Hastings refused to open the car door or car window so deputies had to break the window to remove her from inside.
Herrin said Hastings refused roadside sobriety tests and refused to spit out gum she was chewing after being taken to the Marathon jail. When a deputy attempted to remove the gum from her mouth, she bit him, Herrin said.
Hastings was charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence. She was booked into the jail on Stock Island with bond set at $30,000 bond and released Monday afternoon.
