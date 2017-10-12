Cop shoots during Duck Key traffic stop

A Key Colony Beach police officer shot at a car at close range, shattering a window, during a traffic stop Thursday morning on Duck Key after the driver of the car shut the door on the officer’s hand, police say.
No one was injured but Key Colony Police Chief Kris DiGiovanni has asked the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to do a use-of-force investigation to determine if the shot by officer Charles Griffith was justified, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin said.
She said Deputy Jose Hernandez pulled over Jerrett Bryan, 39, of Miami around 7 a.m. at mile marker 61 oceanside for having a tag light out and an unreadable license place. While talking to Bryan, Hernandez smelled marijuana coming from the car and called for backup; Griffith and fellow Key Colony officer Jeff Rodriguez showed up to provide it.
Bryan was asked to get out of the vehicle but refused and tried to roll up his window. The officers stopped him from doing so and opened the car door to get Bryan out. Griffith had his hand on the doorpost, with his fingers inside the door, and Bryan, still inside the vehicle, slammed the door on Griffith’s fingers, Herrin said.
Griffith got his hand away, then pulled his gun and fired once at the driver’s side door, shattering the window but not hitting Bryan. Bryan then sped away, Herrin said, but Hernandez gave chase and stopped him up the road.
Griffith was treated at Fishermen’s Community Hospital for injuries to his hand and Bryan was charged with resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding police, battery on a law enforcement officer and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Herrin said Bryan used to live in the Middle Keys and is here doing construction work.
