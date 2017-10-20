Police: Church member steals security system

A Key West man was arrested after police said he stole and pawned security camera equipment from the church where he volunteered and had been living.
James Anthony Regguinti, 52, was arrested for theft, fraud and dealing in stolen property, all felonies. He remained jailed Friday without bond while also facing an unrelated burglary charge.
Regguinti is now accused of stealing from the Church of God, 1419 White St. The pastor called police on Tuesday to report a theft. He told police Regguinti had volunteered to install some new security equipment but instead stole it and pawned it, according to the police report, which was valued the equipment at $896.
The pastor found a pawn shop receipt for the items left in one of the common areas of the church. The receipt was for the camera equipment Regguinti had pawned, police said.
Hit and run
A Key West man was jailed for hit-and-run drunk driving early Oct. 15 after police said he admitted to having 12 to 15 beers before he crashed his BMW into a Dodge Caravan parked in the 600 block of Truman Ave.
Wilfredo Yero Canete, 41, was arrested for driving under the influence-property damage, leaving the scene of a crash and DUI of .15 percent blood alcohol content or higher. In Florida, .08 percent is considered drunk.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
