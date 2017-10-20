Cops: PVC pipe used in attack

Police say two homeless men got into a fight Thursday night in Marathon that ended in one being airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment of a head injury.
John Cadwallader, 57, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. after he allegedly hit a 58-year-old man over the head with a PVC pipe, causing him to “bleed profusely” at a homeless camp in the woods near mile marker 50 bayside, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin. Deputies were aware of the camp.
When police arrived, found Cadwallader in a tent and the victim, who wasn’t identified, a short distance away bleeding from a cut on his forehead.
“There was a lot of blood on a walking trail, on plastic tarps on the ground and there were sections of PVC pipe in the area as well. The victim told the deputies Cadwallader had hit him in the head with a piece of the pipe,” Herrin said, after which he was airlifted via Trauma Star to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for treatment.
Cadwallader was uncooperative and refused to follow instructions to walk out of the woods, Herrin said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest and he was booked into the Stock Island jail where he remained Friday without bond.
