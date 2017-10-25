Father, son duo plus one accused of Shark Key break-in

Police say a father and son plus another man broke into a Lower Keys home Sunday then fled when the alarm system went off.
The house on Cannon Royal Drive in the gated community of Shark Key, about a mile north of Big Coppitt Key, was broken into around 6 p.m., which is when neighbors called the police, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin.
One of the neighbors had video showing three men inside the house burglarizing it along with a photo of the car they took off in, a white Nissan Frontier, Herrin said. Deputy Edward Swogger, after seeing the photo, spotted the truck in Marathon later in the day and pulled it over. Behind the wheel was Noah Homer, 18.
“When confronted with the photo of the truck and a still shot from the video showing him inside the home, Homer admitted to being there with the two other men,” Herrin said.
Homer was not arrested until Monday when, after reviewing the video, Detective David Cruz recognized the other two suspects as Robert Ray, 49, and Richard Ray, 21, father-and-son residents of Big Pine Key, Herrin said. Robert Ray was arrested Sunday night on Big Pine Key for an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction and for giving a false name to law enforcement, she said.
He admitted to Cruz at the Stock Island jail to going into the Shark Key house and was handed charges for burglary and criminal mischief, Herrin said. He remained there Tuesday without bond. Richard Ray and Noah Homer were both found on Big Pine Key Monday, arrested and taken to the Stock Island jail without bond. Ray Jr. faces charges for burglary, criminal mischief and theft; Homer was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments