2 Key West homicide cases still have no answers

More than one year after his body was found in his home with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, John Harold Cruz’s death remains unsolved.
No suspects nor narrative leading up to his death have been released by Key West police, who will only say publicly that Cruz, a former city code officer and building inspector, was shot in the back of the head with a handgun.
The body was found about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, at Cruz’s home at 312 Peacon Lane, near the city’s historic seaport. Cruz’s wife, Jane Carolyn Cruz, 68, called police but detectives will not say whether anyone else was at their house that night.
“It’s still an active investigation,” police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said this week.
“They’re putting a case together,” said Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward, who said his prosecutors are speaking with investigators. “They are still talking to a couple people they need to talk to.”
A second death investigation that police said may have been a homicide also remains under wraps as far as details go.
Candice Cooper, 38, of Big Sandy, Texas., was found by police after 8 p.m. this past Aug. 4 on Smathers Beach after her boyfriend, Billy Baker, 48, had pulled her from the water.
Baker said he was in the water with Cooper when he noticed her floating and unresponsive, police said, so he brought her to shore and called 911 and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Cooper was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
“We’re still waiting on toxicology reports to come back,” Ward said of the case.
