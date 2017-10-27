Key West woman found with collection of drugs, including cocaine

A Key West woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she had a bevy of narcotics and that she resisted arrest to the point where officers had to use a stun gun on her.
Melissa Cerullo, 26, was arrested for possession of 0.6 grams of cocaine, nine 30 milligram blue oxycodone pills, 18.5 30 milligram light blue oxycodone pills, 15.5 one milligram clonazepam pills and a partial bottle of 5 milligram liquid diazepam; resisting an officer without violence; and possession of drug paraphernalia for having six syringes.
All of the drugs were found in her small red purse, city police said.
Police found Cerullo inside a sport utility vehicle parked at the West Isle Club apartments, 3333 Duck Ave. She was wanted on an arrest warrant from an earlier case of possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
She didn’t want to get out of the vehicle, police said, then tried to get out of the driver’s side door. That’s when police fired the Taser stun gun into her side.
“I grabbed Cerullo by the hair and pulled her to the ground,” Officer Mark Siracuse wrote in the report, adding she continued to pull away. Another round of the stun gun left her flat on the ground, police said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
