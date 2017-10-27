Police ‘following leads’ in Key Largo woman’s ‘suspicious’ death

The Monroe County medical examiner has yet to release the cause of death of a woman whose body was found inside her smoldering Key Largo house last Saturday with what police are calling “suspicious” wounds.
The Sheriff’s Office has also not released any information about the death of Mary Bonneville, 70, who Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department firefighters found dead inside her Ponce de Leon Boulevard home around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 21 after extinguishing the flames there.
The following morning, Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office media relations officer, issued a statement that Bonneville’s wounds were not caused by the fire. She was likely killed before the blaze started.
Herrin said Friday that the investigation continues. “We’re still following leads and pursuing the case,” she said.
The case became more complex Monday when detectives arrested a Key Largo man, Eddy Lopez Jemot, 50, whose girlfriend, Magdalena Soutelo-Rodriguez, said he threatened to stab her and burn down her house. Jemot told his Soutelo-Rodriguez, according to the arrest affidavit, that he’s killed people and torched their homes several times in the past.
The argument happened in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, mile marker 102.2, at 9:20 p.m. last Saturday. Soutelo-Rodriguez was able to push Jemot away and drive off in her van, Detective Robert Dosh wrote in his report. The VFW bar, where Bonneville was a daily regular, was the last place she was seen alive.
Bar manager Toni Minnix said Bonneville left the VFW, which is only about 100 yards from her house, about 8:30 p.m. that night, almost the same time she leaves there practically every day.
“Same thing last night,” Minnix said Sunday. “Yep. 8:30 she left, and then [police] say they get the call at 9:40.”
Herrin would not comment when asked if detectives believe the cases may be connected.
Jemot was arrested on assault with deadly weapon and burglary charges on Monday. He was booked into the Key West jail, where he is being held on a total bond of $168,000. He lives on a boat moored behind the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center on the bay side of mile marker 102. Sources say detectives raided the vessel earlier this week.
David Goodhue: 305-440-3204
