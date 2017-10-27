Key Largo man arrested after oxy sting

A Key Largo man was arrested this week after narcotics detectives working a sting operation said their confidential informants bought prescription opiates from him on several occasions in August.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations deputies arrested Christopher Quero, 28, at his home in the Tradewind Hammock Apartments Wednesday on three felony counts of selling opium derivatives within 1,000 feet of a public housing development and three counts of using a two-way device while committing a felony.
He’s being held on $135,000 bond at the Monroe County jail in Key West. A judge signed his arrest warrant on Oct. 20.
According to arrest reports, detectives gave an informant $40 to buy oxycodone pills from Quero at his apartment on Aug. 21. The report did not state how many pills Quero sold the informant.
Again, on Aug. 22, detectives gave an informant $40. The informant called Quero, who told him to meet him at his apartment. Detectives were listening in on the call. The informant bought five pills with the cash cops gave him, according to reports.
On Aug. 31, detectives fitted an informant with a wire and told him to call Quero. This time, the informant asked Quero for 15 oxycodone pills. Quero told the informant again to meet him at his apartment where police said the deal was made.
