Review of 2015 autopsy disputes path of bullet in murder

When then-Monroe County Medical Examiner Thomas Beaver conducted autopsies on Tavernier couple Tara Rosado and Carlos Ortiz, who were murdered in October 2015 in what turned out to be a plot to silence the boyfriend’s extortion attempt over a large cocaine deal, the doctor concluded Ortiz was shot in the front of the head, with the bullet exiting behind his left ear.
Now, days before the trial of Jeremy Macauley — the man charged in the shootings — is scheduled to begin, doctors with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the opposite.
The gunman shot Ortiz from behind and the bullet exited through the front of his skull, Brian Fernandez, Palm Beach County Chief assistant state attorney, said in Monroe County Circuit Court Tuesday.
A recent review by Palm Beach County medical examiners shows “the opposite of the original opinion” regarding the path of the bullet that killed Ortiz, Fernandez said.
The murder happened in Tavernier in Monroe County, but the prosecution was transferred to Palm Beach County because of a conflict with Monroe’s State Attorney Dennis Ward, who worked several cases with Macauley’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell Sr., when he was in private practice.
O’Donnell said Tuesday that the change in opinion about the path of the .45-caliber round doesn’t hurt Macauley’s defense, and he simultaneously blasted Beaver’s report.
“I can’t imagine that any medical examiner on earth doesn’t understand an entrance wound from an exit wound,” O’Donnell said.
Beaver, who lost his job in May after the six-member state Medical Examiners Commission voted unanimously not to renew his contract, could not be reached for comment. Email and phone messages left with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office were not returned by press time Tuesday afternoon.
O’Donnell said he wants to speak with Beaver about the autopsy.
“I have to look into this a bit,” he said. “It’s bizarre.”
Fernandez said he found out about the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s opinion on the entrance/exit wound only this week.
“As soon as I found out, I let the defense know,” he told Monroe Circuit Judge Luis Garcia Tuesday morning.
Garcia asked O’Donnell if he was still prepared to go ahead with the trial, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 8, given the new information. O’Donnell said yes, adding, “We will be ready for jury selection on the 6th.”
A grand jury charged Macauley, 34, with two counts of first-degree murder and armed robery in March 2016. He’s accused of going to Rosado’s Cuba Road home, where Ortiz was staying the night of Oct. 15, 2015, and shooting them each once in the head.
Rosado’s three young children were home when their mother was killed, and they stayed with the bodies until they were discovered physically unharmed by a neighbor in the front yard the following afternoon. The neighbor discovered the bodies and called police.
Rosado and Ortiz were 26 and 30 respectively.
Arrested along with Macauley was Adrian Demblans, 35, who was charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony. Police say he drove Macauley to and from the crime scene. He agreed to plead guilty in April and Garcia sentenced him to 10 years in state prison. If he fought the charge during a jury trial, he risked being locked up for up to 30 years.
In exchange for the lighter sentence, Demblans must testify in open court against Macauley. It’s one of the largest criminal cases to be tried in the Keys in recent memory. Prosecutors have subpoenaed more than 60 people to testify during the trial.
The crime, prosecutors argue, stemmed from around 15 kilograms of cocaine Macauley found offshore while working as a mate on an Islamorada-based charter fishing boat. He enlisted the help of his friends, including Ortiz and Demblans, to break up the large haul and sell it, according to prosecutors. But Ortiz demanded more money from Macauley and threatened to turn him and his boat captain boss over to the police if he didn’t comply.
Cops and prosecutors say Macauley shot Ortiz to silence him, and Rosado was killed because she witnessed her boyfriend’s murder.
