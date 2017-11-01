Key West man faces 10 years for possessing guns as a felon

A Key West man will face up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Nov. 13 in Key West for illegal possession of firearms by a felon.
Nelson Atwood Sawyer, 45, was caught with firearms he can’t legally possess since he is a felon Sept. 16 while driving near 17th Terrace and Northside Drive in Key West.
A search of his vehicle turned up a Smith & Wesson .22 LR rifle and a Spike’s Tactical .762 caliber short-barreled rifle, both inside a duffel bag behind the driver's seat.
Sawyer has a prior conviction for burglary from 2007.
“During the search, the defendant stated he was taking the firearms to a friend,” according to a prepared statement signed by Sawyer and a prosecutor.
U.S. District Court Judge Jose Martinez will preside over the sentencing hearing, which is set to start at 10 a.m.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
