Smoke leads to marijuana arrest

A Stock Island woman was jailed Wednesday after police said she had more than 20 grams of marijuana inside her center console and was smoking a joint when pulled over.
Krystal Kelly, 27, freely admitted the marijuana was hers and that she had just purchased it, according to the arrest report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they pulled over the silver Hyundai because of the “excessive amount of smoke” coming from the exhaust and engine and wanted to make sure the car was not on fire.
The car was traveling south on the Cow Key Bridge at the time.
Beach crash
A Hialeah man was arrested Oct. 30 after police said he drunkenly crashed his car into the gate at Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park at the Truman Waterfront and drove onto the beach until he got stuck on the rocks.
Lino De Jesus Aguirre Treminio, 32, kept saying to officers he was sorry and that they “saved” him, according to the arrest report.
Aguirre Treminio said he had been drinking at a strip club but didn’t know what happened after or where he was, police said. He also said he had recently smoked marijuana and taken Advil PM with the drinks.
Later, his blood-alcohol tests were 0.17, more than twice the legal limit.
