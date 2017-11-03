Crime

Man gets nearly 5 years for dog-related punch

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 03, 2017 4:09 PM

A state judge sentenced a Key West man to nearly five years in prison for a 2016 fistfight that took place after his unleashed pit bull bit a woman.

mccoy, sean
McCoy

Sean McCoy, 54, received 58.275 months in state prison Wednesday at Monroe County Courthouse for his felony battery conviction from earlier this year.

The jury found him guilty of third-degree battery, which carries up to five years in prison, for shoving a woman and punching her husband in the face after the dog had bitten her in the neighborhood of 80 Hilton Haven Drive, where McCoy was living.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The annual lobster mini-season begins

    Folks hit the waters of South Florida on Wed., July 27, 2016 in search of spiny lobster during the annual Lobster Mini-Season.

The annual lobster mini-season begins

The annual lobster mini-season begins 1:12

The annual lobster mini-season begins
Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft 1:28

Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft
Surveillance video shows robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts 3:39

Surveillance video shows robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts

View More Video