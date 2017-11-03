Man gets nearly 5 years for dog-related punch

A state judge sentenced a Key West man to nearly five years in prison for a 2016 fistfight that took place after his unleashed pit bull bit a woman.
Sean McCoy, 54, received 58.275 months in state prison Wednesday at Monroe County Courthouse for his felony battery conviction from earlier this year.
The jury found him guilty of third-degree battery, which carries up to five years in prison, for shoving a woman and punching her husband in the face after the dog had bitten her in the neighborhood of 80 Hilton Haven Drive, where McCoy was living.
