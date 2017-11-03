Macauley double murder trial set for Monday

Jury selection for the trial of a Key Largo man charged in a 2015 execution-style double murder is scheduled to begin Monday morning in Plantation Key.
The crime’s impact reached far, affecting those involved in the local drug trade, the Upper Keys charter fishing fleet, all the way up to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office 2016 election campaign.
If all goes according to schedule, state prosecutors will begin trying Jeremy Macauley, 34, on double murder and armed robbery charges either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning. He’s accused of shooting dead Tavernier couple Tara Rosado, 26, and Carlos Ortiz, 30, inside Rosado’s Cuba Road house near Harry Harris Park on Oct. 15, 2015.
More than 60 witnesses have been subpoenaed in the case. It’s being prosecuted by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office because Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward worked with Macauley’s lawyer, Ed O’Donnell Sr., on several cases before he was elected last year.
The case became a political football of sorts during the 2016 election, with Ward frequently criticizing his opponent, the incumbent Catherine Vogel, for not seeking the death penalty against Macauley.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives and prosecutors say Macauley targeted Ortiz to stop him from going to police and telling them about around 15 kilos of cocaine Macauley and his friends were dealing during the summer of 2015. Ortiz sent several text messages to Macauley and Macauley’s boss, charter boat captain Rick Rodriguez, the day before the murders demanding money for his silence.
Cops say the cocaine was picked up offshore and taken back on Rodriguez’s boat, based out of the Whale Harbor Marina in Islamorada. Rodriguez was not arrested or charged and has continuously denied knowing about the drugs or being involved with their sale. He is one of the witnesses subpoenaed to testify in the trial.
Another anticipated witness is Adrian Demblans. Demblans, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to being an accessory after the fact of a capital felony. Monroe County Circuit Judge Luis Garcia sentenced him to 10 years in state prison. He faced 30 if he took his chances with a jury.
Cops say he drove Macauley to and from the crime scene, where, according to prosecutors, Macauley shot the couple once each in the head with a .45-caliber pistol.
In exchange for the lighter time, Demblans must testify in open court against Macauley. Both men were arrested and charged in March 2016.
Rosado’s three young children were home when their mother was killed, and they stayed with the bodies until they were discovered physically unharmed by a neighbor in the front yard the following afternoon. The neighbor discovered the bodies and called police.
