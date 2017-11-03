Following find of stolen goods, police seek theft victims

Keys police seized a trailer on Big Pine Key full of what they believe is stolen goods and are looking for who owns what.
And now three suspects in an Oct. 22 burglary on Shark Key are likely facing many more charges, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.
The suspects in the Shark Key case are Robert Ray, 49; his son Richard Ray, 21; and Noah Homer, 18. Jail records say all are from Jacksonville. They reportedly were caught on video inside the Cannon Royal Drive house on Shark Key. Homer was later pulled over in Marathon and reportedly implicated the Rays.
The elder Ray is charged with burglary, felony criminal mischief and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. His son is charged with burglary, felony criminal mischief and petty theft. Homer is charged with burglary and felony criminal mischief.
Homer told detectives after his arrest that they were down here clearing trees following Hurricane Irma’s landfall Sept. 10. The trailer was found at a campsite behind the old Habitat for Humanity store at near mile marker 30 oceanside in Big Pine Key.
More than 150 items were in the trailer, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe they were all stolen. They include chainsaws, toolboxes, power tools, kayaks and a painting. So far detectives have identified items stolen in the Shark Key burglary, plus from burglaries on West Starfish Lane and Cobia Court on Sugarloaf Key and two burglaries on Long Beach Road on Big Pine. They also identified stolen property from two cases in Jacksonville, Deputy Becky Herrin said.
People who are missing goods that might have been stolen can call the Sheriff’s Office at (305) 292-7060. Ask for Detective Sgt. David Smith.
