Prosecutors will seek death penalty in Key West murder case

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the Key West murder case in which a transgendered woman is accused of stomping and stabbing a man to death.
Justin Calhoun, 24, admitted to police she jammed a broken piece of furniture down the throat of Mark Brann, 67, and stomped on it and also stabbed him in both eyes with a pen, according to detectives.
“The murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” State Attorney Dennis Ward said in a filing this week at the Monroe County Courthouse, giving reasons for seeking the death penalty if Calhoun is convicted of the crime.
Calhoun was also committing a robbery at the time of the killing, Ward says.
Brann was attacked early Aug. 14 inside his 1206 12th Street home in New Town, where Calhoun said she often stayed. The two had been having a sexual relationship, she told police.
Calhoun admitted to the attack, saying it started when she accused Brann of being a cannibal and Brann grabbed a gun which went off during a struggle, police said.
No one was shot but Calhoun then racked the pistol planning to shoot Brann with it but firearm jammed.
After stabbing Brann in the eyes, detectives said, she jammed a piece of wood down his throat and stomped on it, and then grabbed a dresser drawer and beat Brann about the head and throat with it.
“Calhoun admitted [she] went beyond self-defense,” wrote Detective Jeffrey Dean, in the arrest affidavit.
Brann died the next day, having suffered severe head injuries.
Calhoun is also charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of hydrocodone.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
