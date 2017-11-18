Men in masks robbed her at knife point. Then her neighbor died trying to help, cops say

Deputies are looking for two men who are accused of stabbing a man to death and injuring his next-door neighbor Friday.
Officials at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say two men in masks broke into a woman’s home on Stock Island, cut her neck with a knife and attempted to rob her.
When she yelled for help, her neighbor rushed over, got into an altercation with the thieves and was stabbed to death, police say.
“Paramedics arrived and transported the victims to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in an email. “The female victim was treated for her injury and released. The male victim was pronounced dead.”
The victims have not been identified.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys at 1-800-346-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.P3tips.com/139.
Comments