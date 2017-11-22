2 teens arrested for October armed robbery

Two teens have been arrested for an armed robbery that took place on Stock Island early Oct. 22 and a third teen was still wanted in connection with the crime Tuesday.
John Mann Jr. of Cudjoe Key, 17, and Nathan Borrego, 17, of Stock Island were arrested Nov. 15 for robbery with a firearm. They were charged as juveniles so bond information wasn’t available.
Isaiah Rodriguez,18, of Big Coppitt Key is wanted on the same charge. The bond on his warrant is set at $250,000.
The crime took place in the parking lot of Coral Hammock apartments on Stock Island.
The Sheriff’s Office says four teens from Marathon were walking in the area when a black truck pulled up to them and the driver yelled at them but they kept walking. They ran and jumped a fence into the parking lot of Coral Hammock. The black truck, accompanied by a silver truck, then pulled into the apartment complex, police say.
They said the driver of the black truck got out, wearing a hoodie and a mask over his face, and pointed a gun at the head of one of the victims, demanding his bag and cell phone. The masked robber also demanded the password for the teen’s cell phone and used the victim’s phone to post a Snapchat photo on the victim’s account. The photo depicted the suspect, face still covered and the sentence, “Never going to kw again,” police say.
The black truck involved in the robbery was later found burned behind barricades in a wooded area on 12th Avenue, Stock Island. Deputies discovered it had reportedly been stolen from Key West just before the incident on Stock Island, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone who knows where Rodriguez is is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (305) 289-2351. Callers interested in a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 346-TIPS (8477) and give their information anonymously. Tips can also be made anonymously on line at www.P3tips.com/139.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments