Police: Big Pine woman jailed for driving with 9-year-old while under the influence

A Sugarloaf Key woman was jailed Saturday after police said she was driving while intoxicated with her 9-year-old child near mile marker 19.
A witness said the woman had driven into oncoming traffic on Summerland Key and nearly hit a guardrail on Sugarloaf Key multiple times, police said.
Amber Walsh, 34, tested zero on a blood-alcohol test but appeared intoxicated and was caught with several prescription pills, some inside a bottle prescribed for someone else, along with some marijuana, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A preliminary urine screen, however, came back positive for marijuana, cocaine, buprenorphine and benzodiazepine, the arrest report stated.
Asked what happened, Walsh said she had fallen asleep while driving and swerved off the road, police said.
Deputy Denise Dery said that Walsh was looking for her insurance information on the phone, “but fell asleep while doing it.”
Walsh was arrested for felony child neglect, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor. possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
