Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Miami man was handed two felony drug charges Friday night after being pulled over for driving erratically in Marathon.
Meshack Rushun Walker, 24, was pulled over near mile marker 48 bayside by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Martin after a U.S. Customs and Boarder Patrol agent called and said a southbound Hyundai was tailgating another vehicle and driving 15 miles over the speed limit.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Becky Herrin said passengers included a female and two small children in the back seat, and Martin could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car.
According to the arrest report, Walker said the car was a rental and while he looked through the glove box for its registration and insurance, Martin saw a number of traffic tickets mixed in with the paperwork. Martin wrote that the tickets had all been issued within the last 20 days. They were for: Speeding at 102 mph in a 65-mph zone in Broward County; Speeding at 71 mph in a 40-mph zone and having children unbuckled in the back seat in Miami-Dade County; and passing in a no-passing zone in Monroe County.
Martin also recognized Walker from an arrest one month ago in Marathon for possession of marijuana, Herrin said.
A search of the vehicle turned up 7.2 grams of cocaine, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine and 17 capsules of ecstasy. A small amount of marijuana was also found, according to the arrest report.
Walker was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, booked into the Stock Island jail and released Saturday night. His female passenger and her two children were released at the scene.
