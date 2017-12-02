Stock Island man gets probation for cyberstalking ex

A Stock Island man this month received 12 months probation and orders to receive substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to posting a naked photo of his ex-girlfriend on Facebook.
Michael Hamel, Jr., 34, was charged with sexual cyberstalking for harassing his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. He also pleaded guilty to possession of both cocaine and hydrocodone, and to violating a restraining order.
“Embarrassment number one, 5,000 to go,” Hamel typed along with the Facebook photo of the woman’s “pelvic region,” that includes in the background her arm that bears an identifiable tattoo, according to the arrest affidavit.
The Keynoter is not publishing the ex-girlfriend’s name.
Hamel pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced Nov. 17. Originally, the cyberstalking was not to go down as a conviction in plea deal with the State Attorney’s Office, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Val Winter. But Hamel violated his probation one month into it and the court found him guilty of the crime.
He and the woman were together for three years.
On Sept. 22, the ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining order against Hamel, after which he began texting her former sister-in-law – who no longer speaks to Hamel but remained close to the woman – sexually explicit images of his ex and saying he would post many more if she “lets a guy around their child,” prosecutors said.
The former sister-in-law said she doesn’t know who “the guy” is since Hamel’s ex isn’t seeing anyone. She said Hamel through text and Snapchat sent sexually explicit photos but, she only captured one.
The photos were taken while the two were still a couple and she gave consent, said Assistant State Attorney Matt Krol, but at no time did the woman agree to have them posted or shared.
Florida law states someone who agrees to have such a sexually explicit photograph taken “has a reasonable expectation the image will remain private.”
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments