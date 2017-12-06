Admitted bank robber set for sentencing

In two separate but similar Key West bank robberies, two suspects have been found competent to stand trial after having psychiatric evaluations, with one headed for sentencing next week.
Each used a threatening note to rob a bank of cash and both were caught almost immediately after the crimes, having tipped $50 bills on Duval Street with someone else’s money.
Stephen Stump, 37, who was homeless in Key West at the time, had already pleaded guilty to robbing the Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., of $3,200 on Oct. 26, 2016, by telling the teller he had a bomb in his backpack, which was a lie.
He went straight to Duval Street to buy a drink and tipped the bartender $50, which was later returned to the bank with the rest of the cash.
Stump then walked back to the scene of the crime to wait for police to put him in handcuffs as an officer interviewed a witness. He later said he suffers from schizophrenia and preferred prison to the outside world.
Stump, who pleaded guilty in February, is set to appear before Senior Judge James Lawrence King at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 for sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison. The sentencing hearing was set Nov. 30.
Stump’s public defender said Stump deserves leniency because he didn’t specifically threaten anyone’s life and made a “statement,” not a threat at the bank.
In the second case, Jonathon Robert Meyers, 45, of Nokomis, is still awaiting trial after his psychiatric review came back without any problems.
“The court finds the defendant competent and there are no issues as to sanity at the time of the offense,” according to the magistrate judge’s docket entry posted Nov. 17.
in July, Key West police nabbed him within about 20 minutes of the 9:15 a.m. robbery of Centennial Bank, 1229 Simonton St.
Meyers handed the teller a note which read, “Give me all the bills, I know where you live,” and left with $1,119 in a gray plastic bag, according to the FBI.
Police found Meyers in the 1200 block of Duval Street, after a local restaurant employee reported a man tipping $50 bills.
“Meyers admitted to the robbery and said he wanted to go back to prison,” an FBI special agent said.
Judge King is also assigned to the Meyers case.
