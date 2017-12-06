Police: Man busted for stalking ex at Key West school

A Stock Island man was jailed after police said he stalked his ex-girlfriend, who had broken off their engagement, at the Key West elementary school that her child attends.
Robert Livingston Bethel, 36, who works at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, was arrested Dec. 1 about 8:30 a.m. for domestic violence stalking and trespassing on school grounds, both misdemeanors.
“This morning, Robert was waiting for [the ex] outside of her apartment building complex and followed her to Poinciana Elementary School,” according to the arrest report.
The child is not Bethel’s child, police said.
Bethel has repeatedly harassed and stalked the woman, who was not identified in the report, police said, including when she is shopping.
“Robert continues to stalk her, follow her, harass her and threatent to stab any man that she may talk to,” wrote Officer Cynthia Williams.
The woman said she doesn’t want to press charges and only wants Bethel to receive some help. Bethel said he was invited to the school that morning, police reported. He smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated while at the school, Williams said.
Strip-club fight
Two men were jailed after police said they brawled inside a Key West strip club, with one of them smashing a table worth $500 by falling into it, police reported
Elias Marty, 33, a tattoo artist on Stock Island, and William Osgood Wickers, 45, a charter boat captain, were each arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Wickers also drew a felony criminal mischief allegation for the broken table at Bare Assetts, 1029 Truman Ave., while Marty was also booked for resisting an officer and battery, both misdemeanors.
The club’s manager told police that several people were involved in a fight at the strip club Dec. 3 and the trouble started when Wickers allegedly ran up behind an unidentified man and struck him, according to the arrest report. That victim left the club. Wickers also managed to destroy a high-top bar table, police said
Several people were escorted out of the bar. Somehow Marty became involved by going up to Ryan O’Keefe, putting him in a choke hold and throwing him to the ground, police said.
Security video shows Wickers coming up behind a man and trying to put him in a choke hold, but missing and falling through the table, police said. Video also confirms the manager’s story about Marty grabbing another man.
