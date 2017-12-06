Report: Ex-worker stole $276K from Key West Realtors group

Swiping American Express cards she got in her employer’s name and cashing checks, this former executive stole more than $276,000 from the Key West Association of Realtors to make car payments on two vehicles and other personal purchases, according to Key West police.
The association’s former executive, Yadiris Wood, 35, whose current address is in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 1 for felony fraud nine months after the Realtors group announced her departure in a memo that mentioned “troubling financial discrepancies” were found.
But the association, at 3422 Duck Ave. at the time, didn’t list the stolen amounts, which are detailed in the Key West arrest report.
Wood worked for the association for 11 years and was its executive for five years. Tuesday, she remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $250,000 bond.
In March, Wood abruptly resigned via email citing personal and medical reasons, according to association president Stacy Stahl’s statement to police.
Stahl and others began to comb through the office to get a handle on the business end when they discovered monthly statements from American Express cards in the recycle bin. They didn’t know of the cards’ existence. Wood and her husband William Wood had credit cards with the bills going to the association, where Yadiris Wood paid them off with association money, police said.
In its March statement to police, the association said American Express had reversed $61,000 of $230,000 charges made by the Woods. Some of the payments went toward a 2012 Camaro and a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments