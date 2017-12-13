Police: Key West hotel guest attacked in his room

An Illinois man was jailed after police say he attacked a hotel guest after a night of drinking, leaving the victim with a swollen eye and bleeding from his face.
Robert Steven Tuttle, 55, was arrested for felony battery and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center.
The alleged attack happened at the Hyatt Residence Club Key West, Winward Pointe, 3675 S. Roosevelt Blvd. at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim’s wife said she and her husband were lying in bed when there was a knock at the door, according to the police report.
“Once her husband opened the door, Mr. Tuttle attacked him,” wrote Officer Kristopher Bouvier.
The victim, John M. Williams, 68, wanted Tuttle arrested, police said.
Tuttle said that he and Wiliams were drinking when the Williams tried to hit him.
“Mr. Tuttle said he blocked Williams’ punch and hit him back,” Bouvier wrote.
Asked how many times he hit Williams, Tuttle reportedly said he hit him multiple times, police said.
A Hyatt security guard said he entered the room after hearing a commotion and watched Tuttle drag Williams across the floor, pick him up and push him into a counter, the incident report states.
