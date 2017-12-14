Crime

Cops: Mom placed 6-year-old in a chair in parking space to hold it while she shopped

By Flkeysnews.com

December 14, 2017 03:55 PM

We all know finding a parking space can be tough but this is not how you do it.

Mug4

Elda Solis, 47, was charged with child neglect Thursday for allegedly leaving a 6-year-old child guarding her parking spot at her housing complex, the Eastwind Apartments at 240 Sombrero Beach Road in Marathon, while she went to Publix across the street. The youth was sitting in a chair in the parking space.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Dec. 7. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received information about the incident the following day. When they confronted Solis, she admitted it was true, agency spokeswoman Becky Herrin said.

When investigators interviewed the child, she said, the child said it was not the first time Solis had her hold her parking spot. Detectives obtained a warrant for the woman’s arrest and she was taken to jail Thursday.

