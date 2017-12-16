Delgado
Delgado
Delgado

Crime

Police: Man robbed another with a gun in Key West

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

December 16, 2017 08:51 AM

A Key West man was jailed after police said he shoved a gun in the face of a man outside a local bar with the intention of snatching a necklace, which the victim refused to give up.

The victim said he told the robber he would have to kill him to get the necklace, which the robber tried to pull off, according to a police incident report.

“After the necklace would not come off, the male hit [the victim] with the butt of the gun on the left side of his head and ran off toward the cinema with another man,” police wrote.

The attempted robbery happened before 11 p.m. Oct. 1 in the rear parking lot behind Conch Town, 3340 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Diamond Rusty Delgado, 20, was arrested Dec. 12 for felony attempted robbery and felony criminal damage, along with a probation violation.

Friday, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The annual lobster mini-season begins

    Folks hit the waters of South Florida on Wed., July 27, 2016 in search of spiny lobster during the annual Lobster Mini-Season.

The annual lobster mini-season begins

The annual lobster mini-season begins 1:12

The annual lobster mini-season begins
Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft 1:28

Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft
Surveillance video shows robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts 3:39

Surveillance video shows robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts

View More Video