Police: Man robbed another with a gun in Key West

A Key West man was jailed after police said he shoved a gun in the face of a man outside a local bar with the intention of snatching a necklace, which the victim refused to give up.
The victim said he told the robber he would have to kill him to get the necklace, which the robber tried to pull off, according to a police incident report.
“After the necklace would not come off, the male hit [the victim] with the butt of the gun on the left side of his head and ran off toward the cinema with another man,” police wrote.
The attempted robbery happened before 11 p.m. Oct. 1 in the rear parking lot behind Conch Town, 3340 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
Diamond Rusty Delgado, 20, was arrested Dec. 12 for felony attempted robbery and felony criminal damage, along with a probation violation.
Friday, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center without bond.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments