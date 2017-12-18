Woman is locked in, then locked up.

A Key West woman was locked up early Saturday after she got locked in.
Jolynn Schneider, 51, got locked behind the gates of a storage business in Key West late Friday night and called 911 because she was upset about it, police say. When city police arrived, they opened the gate but it automatically closed again. While being questioned, she reportedly floored it and crashed through the gate, then kept driving north until Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies finally were able to pull her over at mile marker 76 in Islamorada.
It began at 10:26 p.m. Friday when Schneider called police to report a fire at Choice Storage at 2600 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Police and firefighters arrived to find Schneider sitting in her car inside the locked gate.
After she stopped talking to the police, she fled. City police chased her to Stock Island and then notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies resumed pursuit but lost sight of her at mile marker 21. Then about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Daniel Hill saw her at mile marker 59. He radioed ahead to deputies north and began to follow Schneider.
She reached speeds of 85 mph, deputies said. Stinger spikes were deployed at mile marker 75 of U.S. 1 and the two front tires of Schneider’s car were punctured, stopping the car.
When deputies finally got to her, they charged her with two counts of assault on a firefighter for allegedly nearly hitting one while driving out of the storage yard, criminal mischief, fleeing and eluding, and resisting a police officer with violence, all felonies. She is also charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911.
Larry Kahn: 305-440-3218
