Crime

Police: 2 sold prescription pain meds

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

December 23, 2017 09:22 AM

A Key West woman was arrested after police said she sold prescription pain medication in April outside the deli where she had worked.

cerullo, melissa
Cerullo

Melissa Cerullo, 26, was arrested Dec. 19 for three felony counts of selling opium and three counts of using a two-way device to faciliate a felony.

Friday, she remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $185,000 bond.

Cerullo used Facebook Messenger to communicate with a confidential informant helping the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office set up an Oxycodone deal.

On April 27, a plan was formed to have the informant meet up with Cerullo behind Goldman’s Deli, 2796 N. Roosevelt Blvd. and buy four pills for $140, police said. Cerullo allegedly sold the pills inside a white four-door car she had pulled up in to meet the informant.

On May 10, Cerullo allegedly sold more pills outside the Publix at 3316 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Police also arrested a local man they said sold pain pills in separate incidents between May and June.

Chaze Cervantes, 32, was arrested for two counts of selling opium, cocaine possession, drug equipment possession, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and selling opium within 1,000 feet of a school.

cervantes, chaze
Cervantes

Friday, Cervantes remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $145,000 bond. Cervantes sold the drugs at Dion’s Quik Mart at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue and outside his home on Catherine Street, police said.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The annual lobster mini-season begins

    Folks hit the waters of South Florida on Wed., July 27, 2016 in search of spiny lobster during the annual Lobster Mini-Season.

The annual lobster mini-season begins

The annual lobster mini-season begins 1:12

The annual lobster mini-season begins
Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft 1:28

Video shows suspects in North Lauderdale gas station car theft
Surveillance video shows robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts 3:39

Surveillance video shows robbery of Dunkin’ Donuts

View More Video