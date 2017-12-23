Police: 2 sold prescription pain meds

A Key West woman was arrested after police said she sold prescription pain medication in April outside the deli where she had worked.
Melissa Cerullo, 26, was arrested Dec. 19 for three felony counts of selling opium and three counts of using a two-way device to faciliate a felony.
Friday, she remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $185,000 bond.
Cerullo used Facebook Messenger to communicate with a confidential informant helping the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office set up an Oxycodone deal.
On April 27, a plan was formed to have the informant meet up with Cerullo behind Goldman’s Deli, 2796 N. Roosevelt Blvd. and buy four pills for $140, police said. Cerullo allegedly sold the pills inside a white four-door car she had pulled up in to meet the informant.
On May 10, Cerullo allegedly sold more pills outside the Publix at 3316 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
Police also arrested a local man they said sold pain pills in separate incidents between May and June.
Chaze Cervantes, 32, was arrested for two counts of selling opium, cocaine possession, drug equipment possession, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and selling opium within 1,000 feet of a school.
Friday, Cervantes remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $145,000 bond. Cervantes sold the drugs at Dion’s Quik Mart at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue and outside his home on Catherine Street, police said.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
