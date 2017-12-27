Homeless man jailed for exposing himself on Duval

A 26-year-old Key West homeless man was jailed Dec. 23 after police said he was spotted walking down Duval Street exposing himself to passersby.
Shane DiPaolo told questioning police officers he was “raping little hos,” according to the arrest report. A woman had called police after she said she watched DiPaolo walking down the 1000 block of Duval with his dirty underwear exposed and his penis in his hand.
The same man had done the same thing a few days earlier, the witness said in a statement.
“He’s clearly a repeat offender of human decency laws,” the woman wrote.
During the ride to jail, DiPaolo made several vulgar and threatening statements, police officers said. He offered give the officer driving him oral sex mulitple times. He also said he was ready to fight and wanted to kill people, police reported.
Scooter crimes
A 23-year-old Key West man was arrested after police said he was knocking over several scooters parked along Duval Street while in a drunken stupor.
Aaron Ramos was arrested for felony resisting arrest and felony battery on a law enforcement officer for allegedly kicking an officer in the groin during arrest.
“Ramos was highly intoxicated,” according to the arrest report. Police turned him over to the U.S. Navy base at 340 Ely Ave, where security forces uncuffed him and put him into the back of their vehicle.
“Ramos started screaming in the back of the vehicle about wanting to kill himself,” police said, and when they opened the door to check on him he began swinging his arms and got out.
That’s when Ramos allegedly kicked an officer in the thigh and groin, police said. They used a dry stun gun on him, without any probes, and he was taken to jail.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
